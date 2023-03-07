Regular Shooting for Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam Started

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, after a six-year hiatus, has taken up the director's chair for the upcoming movie "Lal Salaam." The film, announced in November 2022, features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth as the male leads.

The latest news is that the movie's producers have officially announced the commencement of shooting today. In this cricket-based drama, Rajinikanth will appear in a cameo role. The filmmakers have also released a new poster for the film.

Telugu actress-turned-director Jeevitha Rajasekhar will portray Rajinikanth's sister in the movie, which is being produced by Lyca Productions on a massive budget. AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the music for the film.