Relatives refuse to accept film director's body

Coronavirus scare and its impact on our society has been multi-fold. On the one hand, people have gone out of their way to be helpful to fellow human beings. While on the other, there are cases in Tamil Nadu where the final rites of a doctor and health workers have been refused to be held in peace.

News from Chennai is that a 47- year-old Tamil film director Raju Mohan who collapsed suddenly at his office was admitted to the government hospital in the city. The tragic part is not that his body lies unclaimed at the mortuary but that his relatives have refused to accept it and conduct the final rites as they are unsure of the cause of death and are suspecting it to be coronavirus attack.

A little-known name in the local film industry, Raju Mohan's maiden venture was released in 2008 and his subsequent film was readying up for the market in the next few months.