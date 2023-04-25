Release Date for Hindi Version of Virupaksha Announced

The mystical thriller film "Virupaksha", starring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha, has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, has impressed both audiences and critics alike.

In a recent Twitter Q&A session, Sai Dharam Tej announced that the Hindi-dubbed version of "Virupaksha" is scheduled for release on May 5, 2023. This news will undoubtedly delight audiences in the north who have been eagerly awaiting the film's release. Additionally, the Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada versions of the film will also be released in theaters soon.

The movie, produced by BVSN Prasad, features Rajiv Kanakala, Sunil, Ajay, Brahmaji, Soniya Singh, and others in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. Stay tuned to this space for more exciting updates.