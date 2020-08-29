Remuneration war between Samantha and Nayanthara?

The leading ladies of southern cinema like Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara have been in the news for the past decade in the manner in which they have held on to their slots in the industry. It is an open secret that Nayanthara has been the queen bee when it comes to remuneration with her last few films fetching her a remuneration of Rs 5-6 crore.

With Trisha being the other actress who has touched a crore rupees as far as her remuneration is concerned in recent films, Samantha, who was in the Rs 1- 1.5 crore remuneration range is now aiming to go higher. A producer who came in touch with her was shocked when her demand for Rs 3 crore made him gasp. Samantha is reported to have told him that 'when Nayanthara gets Rs 6 crore, why can't she ask for half the amount at least?'.

Already, the Akkineni bahu is aiming to go national, sailing on a combo of web series and multi-lingual films. It would be interesting to see if she manages to bag the fee that she has demanded in the days ahead with such a busy schedule awaiting her.