Renowned Film Director P Chandrasekhar Reddy Passes Away In Chennai

Renowned filmmaker P. Chandrasekhar Reddy (86) passed away. He breathed his last in Chennai at 8.30 AM this morning. Chandrasekhar Reddy has directed about 80 pictures and worked with stalwarts like NTR, ANR, Krishna and Shobhan Babu. PC Reddy has mostly directed superstar Krishna's films.



PC Reddy directed films like Bhale Alludu, Manavudu Danavudu, Kodukulu, Jagannayakudu, Badipantulu, Vichitra Dampathyam, Ragile Gundelu, Navodayam, Padipantalu, Bangaru Kapuram, Rajakeeya Chadarangam, Anna Vadina, Peddalu Marali, Patnavasam, Anna Chellu etc.

His last movie was Jagannayakudu which was released in 2014. It had Raja, Mamatha, Suman, Rahul, Sirisha, Amani, Bhanu Chander, Chandramohan and M.S Narayana, Raghubabu, Krishna Bhagavan in the important roles.