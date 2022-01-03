  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

Renowned Film Director P Chandrasekhar Reddy Passes Away In Chennai

Film Director P Chandrasekhar Reddy Passes Away
x

Film Director P Chandrasekhar Reddy Passes Away

Highlights

  • Popular Tollywood filmmaker P Chandrasekhar Reddy passes away at the age of 86
  • He directed a total of 80 movies and worked with ace actors like NTR, ANR and Superstar Krishna!

Renowned filmmaker P. Chandrasekhar Reddy (86) passed away. He breathed his last in Chennai at 8.30 AM this morning. Chandrasekhar Reddy has directed about 80 pictures and worked with stalwarts like NTR, ANR, Krishna and Shobhan Babu. PC Reddy has mostly directed superstar Krishna's films.

PC Reddy directed films like Bhale Alludu, Manavudu Danavudu, Kodukulu, Jagannayakudu, Badipantulu, Vichitra Dampathyam, Ragile Gundelu, Navodayam, Padipantalu, Bangaru Kapuram, Rajakeeya Chadarangam, Anna Vadina, Peddalu Marali, Patnavasam, Anna Chellu etc.

His last movie was Jagannayakudu which was released in 2014. It had Raja, Mamatha, Suman, Rahul, Sirisha, Amani, Bhanu Chander, Chandramohan and M.S Narayana, Raghubabu, Krishna Bhagavan in the important roles.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X