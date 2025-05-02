Retro Box Office: Suriya’s Film Earns Rs 19.25 Crore on Day 1

"Retro," a Tamil-language film starring Suriya and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, earned Rs 19.25 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day, according to Sacnilk.

Released worldwide on May 1 in standard and EPIQ formats, the film collected Rs 17.25 crore in its original Tamil version. The Telugu-dubbed release added Rs 1.95 crore, and the Hindi-dubbed version contributed Rs 0.05 crore.

On Day 2, "Retro" added Rs 1.85 crore to its tally, and industry observers expect a rise in receipts over the weekend driven by advance bookings and audience response.

Occupancy in Tamil Nadu averaged 78.9 per cent, with Chennai at 87.3 per cent, Coimbatore 85.5 per cent and Madurai 79.3 per cent. Bengaluru recorded 64.3 per cent for the Tamil version. The Telugu dub saw 39.0 per cent occupancy, while the Hindi version drew 8.6 per cent.

The producers have sold streaming rights for Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions to Netflix. No digital release date has been disclosed.

"Retro" runs for 168 minutes and was produced on a Rs 65 crore budget by Jyothika, Suriya, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Rajsekar Pandian under Stone Bench Films and 2D Entertainment.