Revanth Reddy announces major welfare measures for Hyderabad’s film industry

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has unveiled an ambitious vision to transform Hyderabad into a global hub for the film industry. Speaking at a grand felicitation event organized by the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation and 24 Crafts Union at Yousufguda Police Grounds, Revanth pledged to bring Hollywood productions to Hyderabad with the cooperation of the Telugu film fraternity.

Drawing parallels between the film sector and key industries like IT and pharmaceuticals, the Chief Minister assured that his government would take concrete measures for the welfare of film employees. Acknowledging the hardships faced by thousands of workers, he announced a ₹10 crore welfare fund dedicated to their support and promised to extend government welfare schemes to their families.

In a major move, Revanth stated that movie ticket hikes would only be approved if producers agreed to share 20% of their profits with film employees. He also promised house plots for workers, quality education for their children, and healthcare coverage under the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme.

Revanth’s proactive intervention had earlier helped resolve the standoff between producers and workers, leading to an increase in daily wages. His latest announcements have now further strengthened trust between the government and the industry. With these initiatives, Hyderabad’s film ecosystem appears poised for a new era of growth, inclusion, and global recognition.