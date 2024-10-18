‘Rewind’ movie review: A fresh take on time travel

Rewind, directed by Kalyan Chakravarty and produced by Kross Wire Creations, is a romantic thriller that blends the fascinating concept of time travel with heart warming moments of love. Featuring Sai Ronak and Amrutha Chaudhary in the lead roles, the film hit screens across South India on the 18th of this month. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.



Story:

The story revolves around Karthik (Sai Ronak), a software engineer who falls head over heels for Shanti (Amrutha Chaudhary) at first sight. Just as he begins to pursue her, she shifts to another location, leaving him heartbroken. To his surprise, he later finds out that she works at the same office as him, but she has a boyfriend. Karthik's life takes a drastic turn when he discovers a bag belonging to Shanti’s grandfather that possesses the ability to allow time travel. Determined to win Shanti’s love and prevent his father’s death, Karthik uses the bag to travel back in time. The film unravels how Karthik navigates the complexities of altering past events, and whether his efforts to change fate bear fruit.

Performances:

Sai Ronak shines as Karthik, portraying a relatable, stylish software engineer who finds himself in a supernatural situation. His performance is heartfelt, especially during emotional moments. Amrutha Chaudhary delivers a charming portrayal of Shanti, with her on-screen presence adding both beauty and depth to the character. Their chemistry is fresh and engaging, making their romance feel natural. Supporting actors, including Suresh, Samrat, and Viva Raghava, add substance to the narrative with solid performances in their respective roles.

Technicalities:

The film boasts impressive technical work. The director keeps the audience engaged by weaving together romance, suspense, and sci-fi elements. Aashirwad’s music elevating key scenes and enhancing the emotional depth of the story. Shiv Ram Charan’s cinematography adds a layer of visual appeal, with well-executed shots that make the film look rich and polished. The editing by Tushara Pala keeps the film tight, ensuring that the pace never lags. The production values are commendable, giving the film a high-quality finish.

Analysis:

Time travel is a concept that has been explored in many films, but Rewind manages to bring a fresh perspective. The narrative is gripping. The mystery unfolds gradually, keeping viewers invested throughout the film. The climax, which sets up for a potential sequel titled Fast Forward, leaves audiences eagerly awaiting what’s next.

Overall, Rewind is an entertaining film that blends romance, time travel, and thrills in a captivating way. A must-watch for those who enjoy engaging, well-executed sci-fi dramas.

Rating: 3/5







