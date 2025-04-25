RGV unveils Shraddha Srinath’s ‘Kaliyugam 2064’ trailer

Shraddha Srinath is ready to captivate audiences once again, this time in a futuristic avatar with the upcoming sci-fi adventure thriller Kaliyugam 2064. Known for her compelling performances in Jersey, Krishna and His Leela, and Daaku Maharaaj, Shraddha takes the lead in this high-stakes story set in a dystopian 2064. Joining her are seasoned actor Kishore, Iniyan Subramani, and Harry in pivotal roles.

Directed by debutant Pramodh Sundar and produced by K.S. Ramakrishna under the R.K. International banner, Kaliyugam 2064 is a bilingual venture made in Tamil and Telugu. In Telugu, the film is being presented by Mythri Distribution and is scheduled for a global release on May 9, making it a special summer offering for moviegoers.

The first-look poster, launched by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, garnered a positive response, setting the tone for what promises to be a visually rich and intense narrative. Recently, Ram Gopal Varma unveiled the trailer and praised the project, calling it a “futuristic experience” with captivating visuals, standout performances, and impressive design elements—likening it to reading a modern-day mythological tale.

Cinematographer K. Ramcharan’s visual storytelling plays a critical role in creating the gritty, resource-starved world of Kaliyugam 2064, where humanity struggles for survival amidst a lack of food, water, and compassion. Drawing inspiration from mythological elements of the Kaliyugam era, the film blends philosophical depth with cutting-edge sci-fi spectacle, promising a unique cinematic journey.