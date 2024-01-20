Richa Chadha to ignite conversations on activism in entertainment at Sundance Film Fest

Actress Richa Chadha has been chosen to participate in a panel discussion titled 'Entertainers as Activists' at the Sundance Film Festival. The panel will include other influential figures such as philanthropic leader Bridgette Antoinette Evans, comedian and actor Kobi Libii, and documentary filmmaker Bao Nguyen.

Richa expressed her views on the role of entertainment in shaping perceptions and inspiring change. She stated, “Entertainment has the power to shape perceptions and inspire change. As artists, it's our responsibility to use our voices to amplify important issues."

Known for her advocacy on social issues, Richa Chadha has been vocal about issues both close to her heart and within the film industry. She, along with her husband and business partner Ali Fazal, will be attending the Sundance Film Festival for the world premiere of their production 'Girls Will Be Girls', directed by Shuchi Talati. The film is the only Indian feature selected for the World Drama competition category at the festival.