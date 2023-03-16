Richard Carpenter Sends Special Video to Oscar Winner MM Keeravaani

MM Keeravaani, the Oscar-winning music director, expressed his gratitude towards the director SS Rajamouli and others involved in creating the popular track "Naatu Naatu" by using The Carpenters' iconic song "On Top Of The World".





Richard Carpenter, the legendary musician, sent a special video to Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose, where he and his family sang a revamped version of "On Top Of The World" to congratulate them on their Oscar win. The video has been widely shared on social media and received a lot of attention.

SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR, thanked Richard Carpenter for the touching gesture and shared that his brother, Keeravaani, was moved to tears upon seeing it. Keeravaani expressed his gratitude towards the universe for this unexpected and wonderful gift.