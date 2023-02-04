RIP Vani Jayaram: KS Chitra Reminisces The Legendary Singer With An Emotional Post

Another legend of Tollywood passed away… Ace singer Vani Jayaram breathed her last today at the age of 78 at her home due to some age-related health issues. Off late, this legendary singer was announced as the recipient of the Padma Bhushan award for her great contribution to the music industry for almost 50 years. But before she could receive the award, she passed away!

Even ace singer KS Chitra also mourned for her demise and dropped an emotional post on her Twitter page…

It is with utmost shock& disbelief I heard about the sudden passing away of Vani amma. Spoke to her just two days back. A true legend. A very versatile & multi lingual singer with strong classical foundation. May her soul rest in peace. 💐💐😔#VaniJayaram #KSChithra pic.twitter.com/M3xSYvla2I — K S Chithra (@KSChithra) February 4, 2023

It was with great sorrow that I learned about the passing away of K. Viswanath garu. A true doyen of Indian movie industry and a director with a great penchant for music. Rest in peace.🙏💐#KViswanath #KSChithra pic.twitter.com/netf6S5wrI — K S Chithra (@KSChithra) February 3, 2023

Vani Jayarambegan her career in 1971 and delivered almost 10000 songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, etc languages. She worked with legendary music directors like MS Ilaiyaraaja, RD Burman, KV Mahadevan, OP Nayyar, and Madan Mohan and others. Some of her popular songs are, Poojalu Cheya, Ennenno Janmala Bandham, Or Idam Unnidam, Malarpol Sirippathu Pathinaaru, Ezhu Swarangalukkul, Naane Naana.

Speaking about her awards, she is honoured with three National Awards and four State Awards. Well, Padma Bhushan award is also announced a few days before her demise!

Well, even Khushbu Sundar, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and a few other celebs mourned for the loss of Vani Jayaram…

Khushbu Sundar

Terrible news coming in.. we have lost yet another gem.#VaniJayaram ji is no more amongst us. A voice that has enthralled us for many years has left us heartbroken. Her sweet and gentle nature was so evident in her voice. You will always be remembered amma. Om Shanti 🙏🙏#RIP pic.twitter.com/mHU2XNuPWj — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) February 4, 2023

Radikaa Sarathkumar

This is so shocking #vanijayaram,just last night I was playing her song and telling my husband how beautifully she was rendering the song in #KVishwanath sirs film. I am so shocked. — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) February 4, 2023

RIP Vani Jayaram…