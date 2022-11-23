Rishab Shetty's Kantara OTT Date Is Locked

In this digital age, movie buffs erased the difference between the big and small movies and are only voting for the most entertaining ones that have depth in the subject. We have already witnessed biggies like Radhe Shyam and Acharya failing to impress the audience. But the small movies like Kantara showed off their prowess at the ticket windows. Rishab Shetty being the director and the lead actor of this movie made the audience, critics, movie buffs and even the ace actors to fall for his magic on the big screens. He received applause from even Thalaiva Rajinikanth and the movie also broke records with its massive collections. Off late, the makers unveiled the OTT release date of this most-awaited movie and made the day for all the cine lovers!

Even Rishab Shetty also shared the OTT release date details with all his fans through the Twitter page… Take a look!

This movie will be streamed on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform from tomorrow i.e on 24th November, 2022!

The Amazon Prime officials also shared the news and wrote, "putting an end to all the wait!!! #KantaraOnPrime, out tomorrow @hombalefilms @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur @gowda_sapthami @AJANEESHB @actorkishore".

Speaking about Kantara movie, it is directed by the lead actor Rishab Shetty himself and is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Homable Films banner.

Casting details:

• Rishab Shetty as Kaadubettu Shiva and Shiva's father

• Sapthami Gowda as Leela

• Kishore as Muralidhar, a Deputy Range Forest Officer (D.R.F.O) officer

• Achyuth Kumar as Devendra Suttooru

• Pramod Shetty as Sudhakara

• Shanil Guru as Bulla

• Prakash Thuminad as Raampa

• Manasi Sudhir as Kamala, Shiva's mother

• Naveen D Padil as Lawyer

Going with the plot, it starts off by showcasing how a king donates his land to village people decades back. But the successors of the king try to grab the land back. So, Rishab who portrayed a dual role (father and son) fights for the sake of the villagers and also locks horns with the police officer for the same reason!

Well, the movie was released on 30th September, 2022 and within a very less span of time, it minted a total of Rs 400 crores at the ticket windows worldwide!