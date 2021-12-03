Ritu Varma to romance Tamil star hero?

Telugu girl Ritu Varma shot to fame with films like Pelli Choopulu, Yevade Subrahmanyam, Tuck Jagadish, and Varudu Kavalenu. She also made a mark in the Tamil film industry with the 2020 crime comedy Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal (Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante in Telugu).

Now, it is being heard that the young actress bagged a big offer in Kollywood. According to the sources, she will be seen as the female lead in Siva Karthikeyan's upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, which will be directed by Anudeep KV of Jathi Ratnalu fame.

Apparently, the talks are going on right now and Ritu may sign the dotted lines if everything falls in place.



This film is being bankrolled by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Narayan Das Narang. Thaman is composing the music of it.



It is reported that the shoot of this flick will begin in the second half of 2022. Siva Karthikeyan's stardom reached the next level after minting 100 crore rupees at the box office with his recent film Doctor. Thus, acting alongside him will give a major boost to Ritu's career in Kollywood.



Currently, Siva Karthikeyan is working for Don, which will hit the screens early next year. Cibi is directing the project.

