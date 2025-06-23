Live
RK Sagar returns to cinema with intense crime thriller ‘The 100’
Actor RK Sagar, best known for his memorable role in the hit serial MogaliRekulu, is making a powerful comeback to the silver screen with The 100, a...
Actor RK Sagar, best known for his memorable role in the hit serial MogaliRekulu, is making a powerful comeback to the silver screen with The 100, a gripping crime thriller slated for theatrical release on July 11. Written and directed by Raghav Omkar Sasidhar, the film is produced by Ramesh Karutoori and VenkiPushadapu under KRIA Film Corp and Dhamma Productions.
RK Sagar stars as Vikranth IPS, a no-nonsense police officer who takes on deep-rooted corruption with unshakable resolve. The film’s teaser, launched by Mega Mother Smt. Konidela Anjana Devi, has received a positive response, following the first look release by former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu.
The musical highlight “Hey Meghale,” composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and sung by Revanth and SahithiChaganti, adds emotional depth to Vikranth’s character, exploring his pain and purpose. Misha Narang plays the female lead, with Dhanya Balakrishna in a pivotal role.
With a stellar technical team including cinematographer Shyam K Naidu and editor Amar Reddy Kudumula, The 100 is generating buzz as its release nears. The team has planned an aggressive promotional campaign in the coming days.