Road-trip thriller ‘On the Road’ set for Oct 10 release
‘On the Road’ is India’s first-of-its-kind road-trip thriller, shot entirely in the breathtaking valleys of Ladakh. A few months ago, renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma unveiled its first-look poster and teaser trailer.
Director Surya Lakkoju shares the story: “An emotionally disturbed ex-boyfriend arrives unannounced at his ex-girlfriend’s secluded road trip. I am confident that the gripping narration, supported by Ladakh’s stunning landscapes, will heighten the emotional experience.”
The film is directed by Mr. Surya Lakkoju, who has previously collaborated with Mr. Ram Gopal Varma on multiple projects. Produced by Mr. Surya Lakkoju and Mr. Rajesh Sharma under the banner of SPL Pictures, the team is now gearing up for the film’s release on October 10th, 2025, across both Telugu states.