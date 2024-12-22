  • Menu
Rohit Pathak: A rising star in Indian cinema with powerful villain roles

Rohit Pathak, the talented actor renowned for his compelling villainous roles, continues to make waves in Indian cinema, establishing himself as one of the most sought-after antagonists of his generation. Pathak’s breakthrough came with his portrayal of Bane Singh in Karthi’s Khaakee, where his intense performance won him accolades and recognition, setting the stage for more exciting opportunities in the South Indian film industry.

Following his success in Khaakee, Pathak's role as the main villain in Nithin’s Check further solidified his status, with his stylish looks and strong screen presence making a significant impact. His performances in Gopichand's Seetimaarr and Ram Pothineni’s The Warrior earned critical acclaim, showcasing his ability to choose diverse and impactful roles.

Pathak’s recent ventures include a standout performance in Bollywood’s ‘Gyaara Gyaara’ series, where his episode received praise for both his look and performance, leading to even bigger opportunities. He is now set to play the main antagonist opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan (Saif Ali Khan’s son) in the upcoming film Diler, with Sreeleela making her Bollywood debut alongside him.

Additionally, Pathak will be seen in a crucial role in Daku Maharaj, where he shares screen space with legendary actors Balakrishna and Bobby Deol. With such high-profile projects lined up, 2025 is set to be a blockbuster year for Rohit Pathak.

