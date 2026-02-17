Ronit Roy drops truth bombs about art of walking away

Mumbai: Actor Ronit Roy, who has been a television star and is known for his work in films like ‘Udaan’, ‘2 States’, ‘Ugly’ and several others, is dropping some truth bombs along with a dose of wisdom.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a selfie. He wrote on the picture, “I don't walk away to teach people a lesson. I walk away because I learned mine”.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Yesterday someone asked me, what stops people from growing”.

He further mentioned, “Well, small minds will always have small intentions and small outcomes. It’s not your responsibility to take the toxicity out of them or them out of toxicity. I’m not sure and please correct me if I’m wrong but I think @iamsrk said a great thing in one of his interviews. “Main tumhare baare main achcha nahin sochta, main tumhare baare main bura nahin sochta, main tumhare baare main sochta hi nahin”.

Last year in November, the actor had announced about his break from social media to focus on his personal growth. The actor shared a lengthy note on his social media account where he announced his break, breaking the hearts of a lot of his fans. The actor said that he is working on finding the ‘new’ and better version of himself, and for that, he needs to leave comfort and old, bad habits behind.

The actor also mentioned that while it seems scary, the break is much needed. Ronit also mentioned that it will be a temporary break and that he will return soon, further disabling the comments section on his Instagram post.

He wrote, “Hello, what I’m about to say will come from a place of love, understanding and gentleness. You all know I love you. I scroll, like your posts, comment on your posts and reply to as many DMs as I possibly can. I’m immensely grateful for all that I have received. I cherish everything. Especially the love and respect I’ve received from y'all, which I treasure and hold very close to my heart”.

He added, “However, I have reached a place in life where I have to forge a new road ahead for myself and my family. A road which will hopefully lead to a better me as a human being, in relationships and as an actor. This road is one that I haven’t walked on earlier. Leave comfort and old bad habits behind. Jump and live out of the box. Scary… I know… but it needs to be done”.

The actor also said, “Total digital separation is one of the key factors in me growing stronger mentally and spiritually and finding the new me (whom hopefully y’all will love more). Hence, for a while (uncertain how long), please pardon me for not engaging on social media at all." Ronit also said that he will be back when he feels ready. “Needless to say, it’s impossible to live away from your love; hence, I’ll be back as soon as personal targets are reached and better habits are acquired and practised. Please don’t forget me. Love y’all, and God bless y’all," the post concluded.



