RRR Box Office : Rajamouli's Film Achieved Breakeven in 12 Days

The recently released PAN Indian periodic film RRR is creating terrific records worldwide. The film has completed 12 days of run across the world. The film has collected Rs 239.95 crores in Nizam and Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, the film has collected Rs 34.45 crores in Tamilnadu, Rs 8.95 crores in Kerala, Rs 38.90 crores in Karnataka, and Rs 109.10 crores in the rest of India. In the AP and Telangana, the film collected Rs 14.46 crores in the East, Rs 11.85 in the West, Rs 13.32 crores in Krishna, Rs 16.55 crores in Guntur, Rs 8.32 crores in Nellore, and Rs 93.66 crores in Andhra State and Rs 45 crores in the ceded area.

With this film, SS Rajamouli has completed 21 years as a director without any single flop film in his overall career. As per the sources, the next film of SS Rajamouli is with Super Star Mahesh Babu with Rs 800 crores budget.