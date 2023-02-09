RRR Nears Spectacular Milestone at Japan's Box Office.

SS Rajamouli's visually stunning film RRR has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, bringing fame to its lead actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The director is being widely praised for his exceptional storytelling.

As known, RRR has become the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan, surpassing Superstar Rajinikanth's Muthu by a significant margin. The movie is now on the brink of reaching a remarkable 1 billion Japanese Yen in the coming days.



The Oscar nomination for the song "Naatu Naatu" has further boosted the film's success in Japan, leading to a notable increase in its collections. RRR also holds the record for the highest attendance for an Indian movie in Japan.



Fans of RRR eagerly await the Oscar awards ceremony on March 12th to see if the film will make history by winning the prestigious award.

