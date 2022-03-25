'RRR' Twitter review: See what Celebraties saying about this Rajamouli's Masterpiece
Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) being a fictional story showcases how two best friends having different thought process fight for the freedom of their country. Here you can See what Celebraties saying about this Rajamouli's Masterpiece
- 25 March 2022 12:01 PM GMT
The Master Mind @ssrajamouli is at it yet Again - What a Mind blogging piece of stuff.. Thank You Sir 🙏@tarak9999 Anna, Full meals ichesav, You Are The Best & U Proved it Again❤️🌊 @AlwaysRamCharan - God level Screen Presence,Absolutely Loved you anna❤️🔥#RRRMovie— Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) March 25, 2022
- 25 March 2022 11:52 AM GMT
My excitement levels 🙌🙌🙌🙌— Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) March 25, 2022
Thank u @ssk1122 & Pooja for pushing me to come.
Unbelievable experience. Thoroughly enjoyed myself. @ssrajamouli Garu crazzzzzzzzy adrenalin rush. What a movie. Unable to get over it. https://t.co/ZSJy22QG7y
- 25 March 2022 11:27 AM GMT
#RRR is one of the best films I’ve watched in recent times!! Thank you @ssrajamouli garu for making such a spectacular film!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻— Stand Up Raj Tarun (@itsRajTarun) March 25, 2022
- 25 March 2022 11:25 AM GMT
Thank You, each and every one, for your unwavering love.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 25, 2022
Your love, admiration and support is what keeps me going...
Enjoy the visual spectacle that is #RRRMovie.
- 25 March 2022 11:19 AM GMT
#rrr raises the bar of Indian cinema! @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan at their best!! Loved their bond.!#rajamouli sir, you are one magician!— Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) March 25, 2022
- 25 March 2022 11:17 AM GMT
#RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece !!— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 25, 2022
A Glowing & Mind blowing testimony to @ssrajamouli ’s Unparalleled Cinematic vision!
Hats off to the Entire Team!! 👏👏@RRRmovie@tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @OliviaMorris891 @DVVMovies