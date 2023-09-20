‘Rudram Kota’ deserves more support from audience: Hero Srikanth

'Rudram Kota', starring senior artist Jayalalitha in a pivotal role, is produced by Anil Arka Kandavalli. Written and Directed by Ramu Kona, the film is coming from the banner ARK Visuals. Starring Rudhra, Vibhisha and Riya in leading roles.

The thriller is going to be released in theatres on September 22nd through Screen Max Pictures. The film's pre-release event was held in Hyderabad. Actor Srikanth graced the event as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth said, “The trailer is very good. I appreciate the core team, including the actors and the Director. Ramu Kona has a lot of experience with TV serials. I want the audience to support this movie when it comes out in theatres on September 22nd.”

Director Ramu Kona said, "Jayamma is standing behind me. Without her, this movie would not have been happened. Movie came out very well and we wish everyone will like our work. Thanks to everyone who supported the film.”

Hero-Producer Anil said, "Thanks to our guests for making a small movie as a big movie with their arrival. I hope that the audience will also watch this film theatres and make it a big film."