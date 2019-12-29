Rumours on Vinayak's acting debut

VV Vinayak is one of the top directors in the movie industry.Although he did flop movies, he is still one of the successful directors even today. There are still producers waiting for him to make a comeback. On the other side, Vinayak got ready to make his debut as a hero with the film Seenayya. Narasimha Rao came forward to direct the film while Shriya agreed to come on board as the director of the movie.

The makers began the shoot sometime back and we came to know that the output shaped so far is not satisfactory for the movie unit because of which the producer Dil Raju has asked the team to shoot it again. The producer has kept the film on hold for now and might take a call on it after the director finishes the entire draft.