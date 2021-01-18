Ryan Reynolds message to cancer-stricken 'Deadpool' fan

Actor Ryan Reynolds has sent a video with encouraging words to a young Deadpool fan, who is suffering from cancer.

The "Deadpool" star recently recorded a personal message for fan Brody Dery after hearing about the 11-year-old's battle with stage 3B Hodgkins Lymphoma and Crohn's disease, reports people.com. In the video, shared on Twitter by CKPG News reporter Caden Fanshaw, Reynolds said: "Brody, it's Ryan Reynolds. I just heard a little bit about your story and I wanted to send you this video and let you know that I'm thinking about you and I'm sending you tons of love and I'm sending you strength, whatever strength I've got." "Man, you have a ton of people in your life that love you so much. I know you've been going through it, I know it's been a challenge lately but you know something, Brody, you're just the man for the job," Reynolds continued.

"So I'm sending you lots of love. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days and hang in there. Okay pal, bye," the father of three concluded the video.

Brody's mother, Randi Dery, told CTV News that her son's "jaw hit the floor" upon seeing the video from Reynolds. "He keeps saying, 'I feel special -- I feel like I'm the movie star'," Randi said.