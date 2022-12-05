Sai Dharam Tej Thanks Junior NTR For Lending His Voice For SDT 15

Tollywood's young hero Sai Dharam Tej who announced back-to-back projects is now busy completing them. Ahead of the Republic movie release, he met with an accident and took a long time to recover. Now, he is back with a bang and announced his 15th and 16th movies within a less span of time. His 16th movie is being directed by debut filmmaker Jayanth and the 15th one will be handled by Karthik Dandu. Off late, the makers dropped exciting news regarding SDT 15 and it gave a boost to the promotions as well. RRR actor Junior NTR is all set to lend his voice for the title glimpse of this movie.



Sai Dharam Tej also shared this news through his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

More love to you Tarak @tarak9999 ❤️ Thank you is a small word for the way you received me when I came to you. It felt like the old days when I came to meet you before becoming an actor. Your voice has made our #SDTitleGlimpse magical#NTRforSDT will always be special for me 🤗 pic.twitter.com/UxYhXSbNE7 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) December 5, 2022

The promo unveils that Junior NTR is all set to lend his voice for Tej's 15th movie title glimpse. This Karthik Dandu directorial is a mysterious thriller. It is being produced by BVSN Prasad itself under his home banner SVCC.

The title glimpse of this movie will be unveiled on 7th December, 2022 and that too it will be in Junior NTR's voice.

SDT 16 will be directed by Jayanth and will be produced by BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner. The announcement regarding this movie is made a couple of days ago.