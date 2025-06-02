Sai Kumar’s ‘Chowkidar’ tugs heartstrings with emotional anthem ‘Naanna’

Dialogue King Sai Kumar, known for his intense performances and commanding voice, is riding high on the success of his recent films including Committee Kurrollu, Lucky Bhaskar, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, and Mercy Killing—all of which received accolades, including the prestigious Gaddar Awards.

Now, the veteran actor is back with a powerful role in his upcoming bilingual project Chowkidar, being made in Telugu and Kannada. Directed by Chandrashekhar Bandiyappa and produced by Dr. Kallahalli Chandra Shekhar under VS Entertainments, the film also stars Pruthvi Ambaar and Dhanya Ramya Kumar in lead roles.

The makers recently unveiled the emotionally stirring song “Naanna,” which pays tribute to fatherhood. Sung soulfully by Vijay Prakash, composed by Sachin Basrur, and penned by lyricist Santhosh Venky, the song highlights a father's unwavering love, strength, and sacrifices. The track is already resonating with audiences for its moving portrayal of paternal bonds.

The lyrical video showcases Sai Kumar in a heartfelt fatherly role, capturing poignant moments with co-star Pruthvi Ambaar. The visuals, coupled with the stirring composition, hint at the emotional intensity the film promises to deliver.

Chowkidar is shaping up to be a deeply emotional drama, with “Naanna” offering a glimpse into the film’s soul. The official release date is expected to be announced soon.