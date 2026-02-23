Saiyami Kher embraces vulnerability in Vikram Phadnis’ upcoming social drama

Actress Saiyami Kher is set to surprise audiences with a softer and more emotionally driven performance in filmmaker Vikram Phadnis’ upcoming yet-untitled social drama, where she will be seen exploring a more vulnerable side of her acting journey. The film, which also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, marks a shift from the physically demanding roles she has been known for in recent years.

Speaking about the project, Saiyami shared that the film attracted her because of its emotional depth and internal storytelling. She described the role as “softer and more emotional,” adding that it focuses more on inner journeys rather than external action. According to the actress, portraying vulnerability can often be more challenging than action-heavy performances, and that challenge motivated her to take on the project.

On the work front, Saiyami recently wrapped up shooting for Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The film, also featuring Sharib Hashmi, marks the reunion of Akshay and Saif after 18 years and was shot across Kochi, Ooty, and Mumbai.

She was last seen in Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni, alongside Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda.

From her Telugu debut Rey to Hindi projects like Mirzya, Ghoomer, and series such as Special OPS, Saiyami continues to evolve with diverse and challenging roles across cinema and streaming platforms.