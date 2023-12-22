Live
- Ban on Apple Watch Disrupts Repairs for Several Models
- Telangana Deputy CM leads protest against suspension of Oppn MPs
- Renowned lyricist Sivashakti Dutta releases ‘Premaku Jai’ teaser
- Delhi Police nab 19-yr-old suspect on the run in murder case
- Scholarships For Students
- Workshop on 'Transforming to the Changing World' held
- AP High Court post Naidu's bail plea in IRR case to tomorrow
- Over 35K lose jobs at Indian startups, job cuts to continue in 2024
- NewsClick row: Court reserves order on Delhi Police's plea seeking more time for probe
- Kavya Thapar bags a crazy project
Just In
Salaar: Fans enthusiasm led to chaos in mid-night shows
The midnight shows culture, which was not previously encouraged in Telangana, has made a strong comeback with Prabhas's latest release, "Salaar."
The midnight shows culture, which was not previously encouraged in Telangana, has made a strong comeback with Prabhas's latest release, "Salaar." The Telangana government permitted midnight shows for the film, and multiple single screens and multiplexes showcased the movie from 1 AM today.
However, the enthusiasm among fans led to some chaos, with hundreds of fans thronging the theatres, especially at Sandhya Theatre in RTC Crossroads and Mallikarjuna Theatre in KPHB, Hyderabad. In some instances, fans watched the film for free, causing disturbances for those who had purchased tickets.
There were nearly 200+ people who were standing and watching the film in each theatre. The overwhelming response highlights the immense popularity and drawing power of Prabhas, with fans eager to catch the film as soon as possible.