Salaar: Fans enthusiasm led to chaos in mid-night shows

The midnight shows culture, which was not previously encouraged in Telangana, has made a strong comeback with Prabhas's latest release, "Salaar." The Telangana government permitted midnight shows for the film, and multiple single screens and multiplexes showcased the movie from 1 AM today.

However, the enthusiasm among fans led to some chaos, with hundreds of fans thronging the theatres, especially at Sandhya Theatre in RTC Crossroads and Mallikarjuna Theatre in KPHB, Hyderabad. In some instances, fans watched the film for free, causing disturbances for those who had purchased tickets.

There were nearly 200+ people who were standing and watching the film in each theatre. The overwhelming response highlights the immense popularity and drawing power of Prabhas, with fans eager to catch the film as soon as possible.