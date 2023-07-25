‘Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire’ creates a rare record; shows box-office stamina of Prabhas

“Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire” is an upcoming action drama that stars the pan-Indian actor Prabhas in the lead role. The movie is directed by the sensational filmmaker Prashanth Neel and features Sruthi Haasan as the female lead.

The latest information reveals that the movie has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the only Indian film (upcoming) to garner over 200K interests on the popular ticket booking portal Book My Show. Neither SRK’s “Jawan” nor Pawan Kalyan’s “Bro” nor any other major release this year comes close to this record. This achievement once again emphasises the immense craze for Prabhas and his movies.

Popular Kannada banner Hombale Films is bankrolling the movie, with Ravi Basrur providing the music. The pan-Indian movie is all set to hit theaters on September 28, 2023.















