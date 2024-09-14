Salman Khan, Rashmika wrap up festive dance number for ‘Sikandar’

Salman Khan is working on his much-awaited film Sikandar, which has been directed by the ace filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss. Things are shooting beautifully, and Kajal Aggarwal has already been on the set of the film.

The latest update which has been completed is the grand festive dance number featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. This is the first time Rashmika is paired with Salman Khan. So, the excitement from the fans' end will be doubled. On-screen magic by the leading duo under Murugadoss's direction was what Bollywood buffs could have expected.

Sikandar is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, adding even more star power to the project. With Salman, Rashmika, and Murugadoss in it, the expectations from the film seem to be piling up. The festive number will surely woo everyone's eyes with its energy as well as some great visuals.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most wanted heroines in the industry and is going high with her present success. Apart from Sikandar, she'll be seen in the much-awaited film Pushpa 2 along with Allu Arjun, scheduled to hit theaters on 6 December 2024 and has already raised a buzz among the fans of the Pushpa Franchise.

Touted to be one of the brightest stars in both worlds-Bollywood and Tollywood-the two big motion pictures ramp it up for Rashmika with utmost eagerness, awaiting release Sikandar, where fans would eagerly be looking forward to see her in action with Salman Khan.