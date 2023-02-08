Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Shooting Gets Wrapped Up…
- Salman’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shooting is all ready for EID release as the shooting is wrapped up!
- It has Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles!
From a couple of years, Bollywood is being blamed for its failures but with Shah Rukh Khan's biggest blockbuster Pathaan all the rumours failed to prove their base. Next in the line is Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as the movie is all set to release on the occasion of the EID festival. Off late, Salman Khan took to his social media page and shared the wrap-up announcement of this movie. He also shared a pic from the movie and looked awesome…
Along with sharing this pic, he also wrote, "#KisiKaBhaiKisikiJaan shooting complete … #eid2023".
Salman Khan looked classy sporting in a white shirt in this pic and his innocent appeal upped the expectations on the movie.
Speaking about the details of this movie, it is directed by Farhad Samji and has glam doll Pooja Hegde as the lead actress. It also has an ensemble cast of Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla and Jagapathi Babu.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan movie is bankrolled by Salman Khan under his home banner Salman Khan Productions and it promised to have a complete meal with Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions elements in the movie!