Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Shooting Gets Wrapped Up…

From a couple of years, Bollywood is being blamed for its failures but with Shah Rukh Khan's biggest blockbuster Pathaan all the rumours failed to prove their base. Next in the line is Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as the movie is all set to release on the occasion of the EID festival. Off late, Salman Khan took to his social media page and shared the wrap-up announcement of this movie. He also shared a pic from the movie and looked awesome…



Along with sharing this pic, he also wrote, "#KisiKaBhaiKisikiJaan shooting complete … #eid2023".

Salman Khan looked classy sporting in a white shirt in this pic and his innocent appeal upped the expectations on the movie.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with Salman Khan riding a bike in the desert and soon his action sequence in the metro is witnessed. When Pooja asks his name, he says that people call him bhaijaan. His first dialogue, "Sahi Ka hogii sahi, galat ka hogi galat" also introduces his character. Even he looked amazing in the short bob haircut. Thereafter Venkatesh marks his entry in the traditional South Indian attire while Jagapathi Babu looked stylish. In the end, Salman Khan also owned a stylish appeal but as he is beaten by the goons, he gives them a befitting reply by doling out, "When brain, body and heart signal me to stop, I say bring it on". The teaser is a complete action-packed one and raised the expectations on the movie.

Speaking about the details of this movie, it is directed by Farhad Samji and has glam doll Pooja Hegde as the lead actress. It also has an ensemble cast of Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla and Jagapathi Babu.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan movie is bankrolled by Salman Khan under his home banner Salman Khan Productions and it promised to have a complete meal with Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions elements in the movie!