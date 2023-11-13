Salman Khan's Tiger 3 Movie Day 1 Box Office Collections

Opening with a bang on Diwali, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has stormed the box office, becoming the biggest opener for the Bollywood icon. The Maneesh Sharma-directed spy-thriller, the third installment of the Tiger franchise and part of the YRF Spy Universe, has outshone Salman's previous hits, beating Bharat's opening collection of ₹42.3 crore in 2019.

According to sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 grossed an impressive ₹44.5 crore on its first day in India, making it a remarkable start for the film. This spy thriller, featuring Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist and cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir, is setting new benchmarks in the box office race.

Notably, Tiger 3 has become Salman Khan's highest opener, surpassing the records of Bharat (2019) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). For Katrina Kaif, it marks her third-biggest opener, following Thugs of Hindostan (2018) and Bharat.

Despite lower advance bookings compared to other big releases, Tiger 3 managed to capture the audience's attention, earning ₹44.5 crore on its first day across all languages. The film had a 41.33 percent Hindi occupancy on its release day, aligning with the festive Diwali spirit.

Addressing the advance booking scenario, the film is currently in the third spot for the highest second-day advance bookings this year, trailing behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan. However, Tiger 3 is anticipated to gain momentum with spot bookings in the coming days.

Katrina Kaif expressed her gratitude for the positive reviews, urging fans to catch the action-packed film in theaters. Celebrating the release on her Instagram, she wrote, "Thank you (heart emoji) Tiger 3 in cinemas now! Book your tickets…"

Don't miss out on the high-octane entertainment as Tiger 3 continues to roar at the box office.