Samantha reflects on her debut film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’; remembers every single shot

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the most celebrated actresses in the film industry, recently reminisced about her debut film, Ye Maaya Chesave (YMC), as it marks its 15th anniversary. Despite having worked in the industry for over a decade and a half, the actress still holds her first film close to her heart.

Directed by Gautham Menon, Ye Maaya Chesave (a Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa) introduced Samantha alongside Naga Chaitanya, her ex-husband. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she still remembers every single shot she gave for the film, recalling those early days of her career with nostalgia.

“The first scene I shot was the gate meeting with Karthik. I recall every little detail about that moment because working with Gautham Menon was a fantastic experience. He knew exactly what he wanted and how the character should come across,” she shared, reflecting on the special memories of her debut.

Ye Maaya Chesave became a huge success, with A.R. Rahman’s music playing a significant role in its impact. Following this breakthrough, Samantha went on to star in several blockbuster films, including Brindavanam, Dookudu, Eega, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Attarintiki Daredi, and many more.

Most recently, she appeared in Kushi and the Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Currently, Samantha is working on another web series, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, and is also stepping into film production with her upcoming project Ma Inti Bangaram.