Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Spark Relationship Rumors

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru made headlines after Samantha shared a photo of them together on a flight. This led to rumors that the two are romantically involved and might even be planning to move in together. Reports say they are looking for a new home. Their bond grew after working together on Citadel.

Raj, who divorced Shyamali in 2022, is said to have found love with Samantha after they worked together. There were also rumors about Raj having a child, but these have been proven false. The girl in the photo with him was actually co-director Krishna DK's daughter.

Samantha’s manager denied the relationship rumors, calling them just speculation in an interview with Hindustan Times. Samantha had earlier thanked her fans for supporting her Telugu film Subham and shared her excitement about working with Raj and DK on the spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny opposite Varun Dhawan. The series is available on Amazon Prime.

Samantha and Raj are also working together on a new web series called Rakht Brahmand.