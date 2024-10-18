Live
Just In
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Recalls Her Concussion from ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Shoot
Samantha Ruth Prabhu suffered a concussion while filming ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny.’ Despite her injury, she wanted to continue shooting due to tight scheduling.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reunites with directors Raj & DK for the upcoming Amazon web series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny.’ This high-octane spy thriller showcases Samantha in a thrilling new light. She performs many of her own stunts, proving her dedication to the role. However, her commitment came at a cost. During filming, she suffered a concussion.
In an interview with Galatta India, Samantha recounted her injury while working on Citadel: Honey Bunny. She said, “I had a concussion and I forgot the names after that. I completely blanked out. That was quite something." She added a humorous touch, noting, "Now that I think of it, nobody took me to the hospital. Nobody asked me.”
The show’s writer, Sita Menon, clarified that a doctor was available on set. However, Samantha's memory of this is hazy due to her concussion. Despite her injury, Samantha wanted to continue filming. She understood the urgency of the shoot due to time constraints at the location. She recalled, “I remember, during my concussion, hearing that we have the set only for less than a day, we need to finish the shoot. So in my concussion, I was like, ‘I am coming, people, I am coming.’”
‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ serves as a prequel to the successful series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Set in the 90s, it features Samantha and Varun Dhawan as the parents of Priyanka's character. Both play agents of the Citadel spy agency.
The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, and Emma Cannin. Fans can catch ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ on Amazon Prime Video starting November 7. With Samantha's thrilling action scenes and the show's intriguing premise, viewers can expect an exciting ride.