Samantha Urges the Government to Form a “Hema Committee” in Tollywood

Actress Samantha has called on the Telangana government to form a committee similar to the one established in Kerala to address safety and support issues for women in the film industry. Her request follows the example set by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kerala, which played a pivotal role in forming the Hema Committee to ensure a safer work environment for women in Malayalam cinema.

Samantha praised the WCC for its efforts and emphasised the need for similar action in the Telugu film industry (TFI). She also highlighted the importance of creating a secure atmosphere for women to work in, free from harassment and discrimination.











Supporting her stance, 'The Voice of Women,' a support group within Tollywood, is also advocating for such reforms. Samantha's appeal to the Telangana government is seen as a significant step toward ensuring a safer and more inclusive environment for women in the industry.



On the work front, Samantha starred in Citadel: Honey Bunny which will release on November 7 on Amazon Prime video.