Samantha’s ‘Subham’ trailer promises a fun-filled horror comedy ride

Samantha’s debut production under TraLaLa Moving Pictures, Subham, is creating waves with its hilarious and thrilling trailer, following an already impressive teaser. Set for a worldwide release on May 9, this comedy-horror promises a perfect summer treat for audiences.

Directed by Praveen Kandregula with a story by Vasanth Maringanti, the trailer kicks off with a humorous take on husbands boasting about controlling their wives. The plot shifts to a newlywed couple’s wedding night, where a soft-spoken groom tries to act dominant, only to be outshined by his bride’s unexpected obsession with TV serials.

Blending the common trope of serial addiction with horror and comedy, the trailer paints an amusing picture of an entire village grappling with the same spooky situation. How the self-proclaimed alpha males tackle this bizarre problem forms the heart of Subham’s story.

Adding to the excitement, Samantha makes a crazy cameo appearance at the end of the trailer, hinting at a fun surprise for fans.

Subham features an ensemble cast including Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, ShriyaKontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi, and Vamshidhar Goud in key roles. Music for the film is composed by Clinton Cerejo with a gripping background score by Vivek Sagar, while cinematography is handled by Mridul Sujit Sen.

Designed as a complete family entertainer, Subham promises a delightful blend of laughter and chills, making it a must-watch this summer.









