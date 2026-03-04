‘Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani’ come with a unique idea

Rising ticket prices and expensive food and beverages have been widely cited as key reasons for declining theatre footfalls, apart from the growing OTT impact. Several producers have acknowledged this concern in recent interviews and press interactions. However, concrete corrective measures have remained limited.

In a refreshing move, ETV Win is experimenting with audience-friendly pricing strategies. After previously introducing ₹99 tickets for select theatrical releases, the platform has now rolled out a special family combo for its March 6 release, Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani, starring Shivaji.

The new offer includes four tickets plus a large popcorn priced at ₹499 in single-screen theatres. In multiplexes, the same combo is available for ₹799. The initiative is aimed at making theatre outings more affordable for families, while adding value through bundled refreshments.

Earlier, when ₹99 tickets were offered for Raju Weds Rambhai, another film, Premante starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, released at regular prices on the same day. Industry chatter suggested concerns that discounted pricing could impact collections of other releases. In certain cases, exhibitors reportedly received full ticket prices while audiences benefited from discounts.

Nevertheless, such pricing experiments have sparked a constructive debate within the industry. Dynamic ticket models and smarter F&B strategies could play a crucial role in reviving theatre culture, particularly for small and medium-budget films, and make cinema a more inclusive, family-friendly experience.