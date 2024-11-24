Samudrakhani’s ‘Mr. Manikyam’ First Look & Release Date Unveiled by Sunil Narang

Actor-director Samudrakhani, known for his remarkable performances in films such as Al Vaikunthapuramuloo, Krack, and Hanuman, is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming film, Mr. Manikyam. The movie marks his return to a prominent lead role, following his successful portrayal in Vimanam. Directed by Nand Periyasamy, Mr. Manikyam is produced by GP Rekha Ravi Kumar, Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, and Raja Senthil. The film’s music is composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar, renowned for his work on Sita Ramam. The film is slated for release on December 28th.

On Sunday, the first look poster and release date were unveiled by the celebrated producer and distributor, Asian Sunil Narang, at an event attended by several industry guests. Expressing his best wishes, Sunil Narang congratulated the entire team and said, "Ravi, one of the producers, has been a dear friend for many years. I sincerely wish Mr. Manikyam achieves grand success."

Prominent producer Shivlenka Krishna Prasad, who also graced the event, remarked, “Producers Ravi, Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, and Raja Senthil are close to me. They have believed in the content and produced a film that reflects human values. I am confident this movie will be a huge success and bring them both good fame and financial success.”

Samudrakhani, who plays the lead role in the film, shared his excitement, saying, "This is my second film in a lead role after Vimanam, which brought me much recognition. Mr. Manikyam is a step further, and I believe it will bring me even more recognition. The story is rooted in human values and will touch the hearts of audiences. I assure the viewers that this is a family-friendly film. I encourage you to bring your families to the theaters."

Producer Ravi expressed his gratitude, saying, “Samudrakhani was excited when he heard the story and immediately agreed to be part of the project. I am proud to have worked with a talented team including Samudrakhani, Nazar, and Bharathiraja. This is my first film as a producer, and I couldn’t have asked for a better team to work with. We are confident that the audience will love the movie.”

Director Nand Periyasamy emphasized the film's focus on human values and real-life inspired events. "We created Mr. Manikyam with a story that resonates with the values of family and humanity. It’s a film that families can enjoy together."

The film stars Samudrakhani in the lead role, with Ananya playing his wife. Ananya is known for her roles in A Aa and Journey. The supporting cast includes veteran director Bharathi Raja, actor Nazar, and key roles played by Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu, Tarun, Karunakaran, Chinni Jayanth, and Vadivukkarasi.

The technical team behind the film includes editor SP Raja Sethupathi, art director Sagu, stunt coordinator Dinesh, cinematographer M. Sukumar, and music director Vishal Chandrashekhar. Mr. Manikyam is produced by GP Rekha Ravi Kumar, Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, and Raja Senthil, under the direction of Nand Periyasamy.