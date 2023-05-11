Samuthirakani’s ‘Vimanam’ Teaser Will Be Out On This Date

Popular South Indian actor Samuthirakani is now busy with a handful of movies. Along with entertaining the audience with his powerful characters, he is also ready to come up with his Tollywood debut directorial Vinodhaya Sitham remake which will have Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles. Off late, the makers of his upcoming movie Vimanam dropped the teaser launch date and shared a new poster showcasing the beautiful bond of a son and father.



Along with the makers, even Samuthirakani also shared the teaser launch date poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, “Laughter & Tears don't come announced but with #VIMANAM TEASER, they do! On MAY 13th, an emotional ride is scheduled for you all. Landing in your nearest theatres on June 9th”.

The poster showcases Samuthirakani who is essaying the role of a handicapped father in this movie is seen taking his son on a cycle ride. The teaser will be launched on 13th May, 2023!

The earlier released “Rela Rela…” song is completely awesome as it showcased a glimpse of the beautiful relationship between father and son. Samuthirakani and Master Dhruvan looked their best and made us go emotional with their lovely glimpses. Mangli also crooned it perfectly and Charan Arjun added the best tune to it.

The plot showcases how the younger one dreams to turn into a pilot while his father fulfilling it being handicapped and tries his best to encourage his son…

This movie has an ensemble cast of Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Master Dhruvan, Meera Jasmine, Rahul Ramakrishna, Dhanraj, Naan Kadavul Rajendran. Vimanam movie is directed by Siva Prasad Yanala and produced by Kiran Korrapati in association with Zee Studios banner.

Vimanam will hit the theatres on 9th June, 2023…