Bengaluru International Film Festival Put Off As Corona Cases Rise

All the preparations that were being made for conducting the International Film Festival in Bengaluru have been stalled for now as per the directives of the technical committee of state health and family welfare.

The Karnataka film academy had written and sought the advice of the committee in this regard. But now, after hearing from them, the Karnataka state film academy announced on March 15 that this festival has been indefinitely postponed due to increase in the cases of Coronavirus amid fears of a second wave in the capital city of Karnataka.

Earlier, it was announced that the 13th International film festival would be held from March 24 to March 31 in the Garden city of Bangalore. There was a possibility of inviting National and International guests to this film festival. However, in view of the Corona menace, the core committee which met on March 15, has unanimously taken a decision to indefinitely postpone the event.

Karnataka film academy president Sunil Puranik has said that the future date of conducting this international festival would be taken based on the opinion and advice from the experts who are monitoring the effect of the second wave of virus at International level.