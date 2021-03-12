Chandan Shetty's Nodu Shiva Song Viral

Mahashivaratri was celebrated across the world with prayers, meditation, fasting and also by staying awake. Celebrities, on the other hand, visited temples, performed pooja and a few were even seen joining Shivaratri Celebrations at Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore dubbed 'A night with the Divine.'

A few filmmakers also chose to release their movie on Shivaratri. Darshan's much awaited Roberrt was released in theatres on Shivaratri while Telugu movies Jathi Ratnalu, Gaali Sampath and Sreekaram too hit the screen on the festive occasion. All the movies are doing well at the ticket window.

Now, a few music composers too released some devotional and special songs singing the glory of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Shivaratri festival which was celebrated on Thursday. Among them, one Shiva song rendered by Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty "Nodu Shiva" has gone insanely viral and has been viewed by about two million people.

This video was released on Anand Audio YouTube channel. Small screen actress Megha Shetty of "Jothe Jotheyali serial" fame can be seen dancing to this song in the video with Sumith. This video has brought together a group of youngsters who have failed in their life. Sumith has said that Shiva is being prayed to bless them with success.

"This song was written during the lockdown period when there was no work for many of us. I met Chandan Shetty after I penned this song. I always like his bubbly and enthusiastic songs. Luckily he agreed to this song," says Sumith.







