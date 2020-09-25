'Critical Keerthanegalu' goes to censor

Bengaluru: Critical Keerthanegalu, which deals with IPL betting, has completed its shooting. Now, the film has gone to the censor board for its clearance. The movie is directed by Kumaar who had received critical acclaim for his debut 'Chemistry of Kariyappa'.



Critical Keerthanegalu has completed all its shooting part, post production work and reached the censor board with the first copy of the film in hand. Critical Keerthanegalu stars actors like Tabla Nani and Suchendra Prasad, who had earlier worked in Chemistry of Kariyappa.

The film revolves around a courtroom drama. The movie has several sub-plots. "It deals with IPL betting resulting in suicide of at least 120 people each year, and this, sadly, has never been considered a major issue. With the ongoing IPL season, we feel it is the best time release the movie. People get carried away by the razzle and dazzle of the cricket world. This film deals with a serious subject but in a light-hearted way," said team member. Critical Keerthanegalu was loosely based on a real incident of IPL betting which occurred in 2017. The film was shot Bengaluru, Mandya, Kundapura, and Belgaum.

Speaking to The Hans India, director Kumaar says "The story is key USP. We are planning to release a lyrical video sung by Naveen Sajju by next week which has the IPL theme. Also we are planning for the theatrical release itself and not to OTT platform."

The film been produced under banner of Kesari film Capture, Apart from directing the film, Kumar has handled the story, screenplay, and dialogues for the movie, which also stars Rajesh Nataraja, Taranga, Dharma, Apoorva Bharadwaj, Yasha Abhi, Yahsant Shetty, Aruna Balaraj Mahendra, Apurva, Apurva Bharadwaj, Aruna Balraj, Dharma, Dinesh Mangalore, Raghu Pandeshwar, Deepa, Gururaja Hoskote, Master Mahendra among others.