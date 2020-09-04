Darshan's Roberrt Team Surprise For Asha Bhat Birthday

Asha Bhat is the leading lady of the yet to be released Kannada movie "Roberrt" which has been grabbing the headlines for one reason or the other. Asha Bhat, who is paired opposite Challenging star Darshan will be in for a surprise on her birthday which falls on 5th of September.

The movie director Tarun Sudheer and his team have planned to give a special gift to the actress. The actor has expressed her immense gratitude to the team. "I don't have words to express my gratitude and happiness. Excitement level . This came as a surprise to me as well, can't wait..thus tweeted the Bollywood star who is making her debut in sandalwood in the D Boss on the movie "Roberrt' which has generated quite a buzz ever since it went on the floors.



Now, coming to the surprise element director Tharun Sudheer himself has given details stating that the first look poster of Asha Bhat will be released on her birthday.



Asha has said that she has no words to express her gratitude and is very much excited about the news. The actress has worked in several Bollywood movies 'Dostana 2' and "Junglee". She has also won Miss Supra National award during 2014. Now, the Roberrt team has completed shooting and the movie was supposed to get released in the month of April but got stalled due to corona. Even now the team is apprehensive about the opening of theatres for the release of their movie. However, fans of the challenging star and movie buffs are awaiting this movie with great expectations after the hype surrounding the movie reached its peak.



In the movie Roberrt, Sandalwood star Darshan will be seen in a never before seen avatar. The first look of the actor from the movie has already raised eyebrows and increased expectations among fans.

