Devaraj's Second Son Pranam To Make Sandalwood Debut

The entire family of Sandalwood actor Devaraj is now active in Chandanavana. The latest addition to the bandwagon is the senior Kannada actor's second son, Pranam. Pranam has already worked in a bilingual film which is yet to hit the screens. Deveraj, who is regarded as a 'dynamic hero' in Sandalwood has played a hero, villain and even supporting roles, is one of the most sought after actors in the Kannada film industry.

Deveraj's eldest song Prajwal has already carved a niche for himself not only in the field but also won the hearts of millions of Kannada fans. Prajwal's wife Raagini Chandran has also stepped into the Kannada movie world with her debut film 'Law'. Pranam's bilingual film is almost at the finishing stage and the movie is being directed by Sai Shivan. The delay in the progress of the movie is due to the lockdown imposed following the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, we hear that Pranam is all set to appear in a movie directed by Jadesh of Gentleman fame. Pranam is all set to don the mass avatar in the movie. Deveraj's family has given their consent to make this movie after hearing the story.

"We have heard the story but will take the final call after listening to the complete script," was the response from his family. Jadesh had directed the movie Gentleman in which Pranam's brother Prajwal had acted and the movie had earned a lot of appreciation from the audience. Since there is a lot of demand for such themes, the producer is likely to release the movie after the COVID menace.