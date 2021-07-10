Dhruva Sarja, his debut director come together for next film

Bengaluru: Pogaru actor Dhruva Sarja is all set to work with his debut blockbuster Addhuri director AP Arjun. Addhuri, 2012 film also starred Radhika Pandit. After the success of Addhuri, the duo did not collaborate on another project. They are set to reunite for an as-yet-untitled film backed by Uday Mehta.



It was reported earlier that Dhruva initially planned to work in Nandakishore's directorial venture Dubaari after Pogaru. Dubaari had even announced Sreeleela as the leading lady opposite Dhruva in the romantic commercial entertainer. But due to Nandakishore's busy schedule with two other projects (one with Shreyas K Manju and another newly announced one with Prajwal Devaraj), the film has been put on backburner. That is how Arjun is joining hands with Dhruva for the next venture.

The team had a simple script puja on Wednesday to formally begin work on the project, just ahead of Ashada. "The team is looking to formally announce the title in August. This will be a commercial entertainer, as is expected from Dhruva and Arjun, especially since they are reuniting after so long" says sources close to the actor.

According to sources, the team is planning to begin shooting from August. While the casting and technical team is in the process of getting finalised, the filmmakers have decided to rope in Satya Hegde as cinematographer. While Satya was associated with AP Arjun in his previous films, this will be the first with actor Dhurva Sarja.