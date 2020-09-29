Donate Kidney, Kannada TV Actress Trolled For Donating Hair To Cancer Patients' Cause

Some have trolled and others have ridiculed Kannada actress Swetha R Prasad for donating her hair to the organizations who would make wigs for cancer patients, as she wanted to be the part of the cause.

Things would have been smooth had she not proudly posted it on social media. This can be regarded as pure ignorance on part of the poor actress who wholeheartedly donated her tresses for a noble cause.



Some eccentric neitizens have questioned her asking why she made it public. A few have even asked whether she is prepared to donate her kidneys. "As soon as I posted that I had donated my hair someone asked me why that had to be made public and wondered why I am not donating my organs as well. Normally, I don't respond to such comments but this irked me because the intention of the post was overlooked. I had so many others asking me about how to join the cause. So, I decided to respond to the troll telling if she wanted to do more and donate organs too, she was free to do so," says the actress.

The actress also said that she never maintains long hair except when she is doing television roles. When the lockdown was imposed, she grew long hair and when the requirement was met she contributed to the cause. "Many women don't donate hair because of the tradition or objections from family members so many people wrote to me that they want to donate but couldn't because their husbands loved long hair. At some point we need to learn to let go. It is hair. It will grow back again. Our hair doesn't define our beauty. We need to love ourselves the way we are hair or no hair," says the actress.