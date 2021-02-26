End of dark phase? Ragini Dwivedi signed up for Karva 3

Bengaluru: After coming out of jail on bail in Sandalwood drug case, actress Ragini Dwivedi is set to face camera. The 'Thuppada Hudugi' of Sandalwood has signed her first project after facing the worst phases in her life. The actress will play female lead character in Karva 3, being directed by Vishal Shekar. Tilak Shekar and Meghana Gaonkar are among other cast. The film is being made under the banner of Swarnalatha Productions. Producers Krishna Chaitanya and K Manju met Ragini and finalised her for the lead part.

"The year 2020 was testing period for everybody, some had it tougher. I have emerged stronger and victorious after one of my most testing times," said Ragini. With trouble more or less passed I am thrilled to announce my first film for 2021 – Karvaa 3," announced Ragini Dwivedi.

The year 2020 was indeed tough for Ragini, both personally and professionally as she was arrested for her alleged involvement in the infamous Sandalwood drugs case. Karva 3 comes as a huge relief to the actress. According to the reports, Ragini has been busy reading around 8 to 9 scripts, and trying to choose the best.

"I have always been a believer in the script. So, it is not so much about playing heroine or sharing screen space with another lead character. It is the character that matters most to me. It is a sensitive role, portraying a variety of real emotions and one that people will remember you by. Also, it is the intent of the film that is driven by this character that makes it gripping.

It is a fun film, but also a challenging one, for which I am doing my homework. I am so glad to be a part of this experimental venture that toys with a variety of filmmaking genres," Ragini Dwivedi further explained.