Entire Sandalwood Should Join Hands To Save Kannada Film Industry: Nagabharana

Senior actor and Sandalwood director T S Nagabharana has said that many things that are detrimental to the Kannada Film industry are happening and there is a need to protect the Industry at this juncture.



He was referring to the hurdles that are being faced by Kannada Challenging star Darshan's movie 'Roberrt' when it was to getting released in Telugu. The "Robert" team has already lodged a complaint with the Film Chamber of Commerce in this regard.



Director Nagabharana who was speaking about this at Madikeri has said that, when it comes to the question of language not only Darshan everyone has to come forward to support. "When dubbed movies are arriving where is the need for first hand original movies? We need to protect our industry from this menace," asserted Nagabharana. The director has even spoken about the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra. He has said that it is better to ignore the insane statements of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who has said that Belagavi is a part of Maharashtra.



Whoever stays and whichever language one speaks in Belagavi belong to Karnataka. We will never leave even one inch of land to Maharashtra, concluded an angry Nagabharana.