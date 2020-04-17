Famous comedy Kannada Serial Silly Lalli Back On TV During Lockdown

Remember Silly Lalli? Yes, all those who regularly watch Kannada serials on TV may not have missed this hilarious serial. Silly Lalli was one of the most watched comedy serials on Kannada small screen. Starring Ravi Shankar as the gullible Dr Vittal Rao his assistant played by Namitha Rao. The role of Dr Vittal Rao made Ravi Shankar Gowda a household name in Kannada television.

With the shooting of new tv serials coming to a standstill across the country because of the ongoing lockdown imposed due to the pandemic, most TV channels are airing popular TV serials which are old. While the attempt to air the most watched TV reality show Bigg Boss hosted by top Indian celebrities bombed, they are now resorting to airing the most watched serials.

In Hindi of course, the TRPs are soaring after Doordarshan decided to revive its lost glory by airing mythological series Ramayan and Mahabharat. On the other hand, Shaktiman, Buniyaad too have made a comeback.

In Hollywood of course, it's The Simpson and a host of other popular American sitcoms that have made a comeback. What Kannada TV channels seem to have realised is that people are not in the mood for daily soaps and emotional dramas considering the fact that everyone is stressed about the death toll rising in the country because of the virus. So most channels are broadcasting old episodes of musical shows and comedy shows to ease the stress of the TV audience as well as to make them laugh.

So, are you ready to enjoy some light hearted comedy on TV with silly lalli?